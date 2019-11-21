What: Class 2 state semifinal.
When, where: 2 p.m. Friday, Soccer Park, Fenton.
Records, rankings: Priory 21-4, No. 3 in STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings and No. 1 in Class 2 by Missouri Soccer Coaches; John Burroughs 21-1-1, No. 1 in STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings and No. 2 by Missouri Soccer Coaches.
Quarterfinals: Priory 6, Kirksville 0; John Burroughs 3, Cape Notre Dame 0.
What’s next: Winner plays for Class 2 championship at 1 p.m. Saturday; loser plays for third place at noon Saturday.
State semifinal appearances: Priory, 4; John Burroughs, 8.
Best state tournament finish: Priory, champion, 3 times (2015; 2011; 2017); John Burroughs, champion, 3 times (2013; 2016; 2018).
Last state tournament appearance: Priory, 2018 (Class 3 sectional; lost 1-0 to Webster Groves in penalty kicks); John Burroughs, 2018 (Class 2 champion, beat St. Charles West 3-0).
Head to head: Priory leads series 25-12-2 in games since 1999. That includes a 2-1 win Oct. 11 for Priory. Metro League rivals previously were in ABC League together and have played multiple times in all but two seasons (2013, 2018) since 1999.
Notes: Priory has rattled off 16 successive wins since a 1-0 loss Sept. 24 at CBC. … John Burroughs is 9-0-1 since its loss to Priory. … Rebels are led by 15 goals apiece from senior forward Joe Hunt and junior forward Will Kelly. … Bombers are led by 24 goals from junior John Gates. … Junior Ross Van Bree (12-2, .44 goals against) leads Priory in goalkeeping victories. … Junior Michael Turza (14-0, .16 goals against) has played a key role in goal for Bombers. … Rebels have won three consecutive games in the series after Bombers had won nine of previous 10 meetings between 2012-17.
Also in Class 2: Southern Boone (25-2) and Guadalupe Centers Charter (20-2) play in other Class 2 semifinal at 4:30 p.m. … Senior forward Rece Gilmore leads Southern Boone with 36 goals. … Sophomore forward Luckyboy Tarley leads Guadalupe with 23 goals. … Southern Boone is in state semifinals for a fifth time, all since 2012. Its best showing was Class 1 runner-up finish in 2012. … Guadalupe Centers Charter, located in Kansas City, was a Class 2 sectional qualifier last season and is in its first semifinal.