Subscribe for 99¢
John Burroughs vs. Priory soccer

Priory's Charlie Ferrick (2) plays the ball up field past John Burroughs' Jackson Miller during a Class 2 sectional on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

What: Class 2 state semifinal.

When, where: 2 p.m. Friday, Soccer Park, Fenton.

Records, rankings: Priory 21-4, No. 3 in STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings and No. 1 in Class 2 by Missouri Soccer Coaches; John Burroughs 21-1-1, No. 1 in STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings and No. 2 by Missouri Soccer Coaches.

Quarterfinals: Priory 6, Kirksville 0; John Burroughs 3, Cape Notre Dame 0.

What’s next: Winner plays for Class 2 championship at 1 p.m. Saturday; loser plays for third place at noon Saturday.

State semifinal appearances: Priory, 4; John Burroughs, 8.

Best state tournament finish: Priory, champion, 3 times (2015; 2011; 2017); John Burroughs, champion, 3 times (2013; 2016; 2018).

Last state tournament appearance: Priory, 2018 (Class 3 sectional; lost 1-0 to Webster Groves in penalty kicks); John Burroughs, 2018 (Class 2 champion, beat St. Charles West 3-0).

Head to head: Priory leads series 25-12-2 in games since 1999. That includes a 2-1 win Oct. 11 for Priory. Metro League rivals previously were in ABC League together and have played multiple times in all but two seasons (2013, 2018) since 1999.

Notes: Priory has rattled off 16 successive wins since a 1-0 loss Sept. 24 at CBC. … John Burroughs is 9-0-1 since its loss to Priory. … Rebels are led by 15 goals apiece from senior forward Joe Hunt and junior forward Will Kelly. … Bombers are led by 24 goals from junior John Gates. … Junior Ross Van Bree (12-2, .44 goals against) leads Priory in goalkeeping victories. … Junior Michael Turza (14-0, .16 goals against) has played a key role in goal for Bombers. … Rebels have won three consecutive games in the series after Bombers had won nine of previous 10 meetings between 2012-17.

Also in Class 2: Southern Boone (25-2) and Guadalupe Centers Charter (20-2) play in other Class 2 semifinal at 4:30 p.m. … Senior forward Rece Gilmore leads Southern Boone with 36 goals. … Sophomore forward Luckyboy Tarley leads Guadalupe with 23 goals. … Southern Boone is in state semifinals for a fifth time, all since 2012. Its best showing was Class 1 runner-up finish in 2012. … Guadalupe Centers Charter, located in Kansas City, was a Class 2 sectional qualifier last season and is in its first semifinal.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.