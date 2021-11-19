Quick response puts Fort Zumwalt South one win from Class 3 title repeat

Van Horn will play Glendale for third place at noon Saturday.

Layne had seen video on Van Horn and knew the Falcons had some speed and skill on the forward line and in the midfield.

Bulldogs players were made aware of it, yet Van Horn grabbed its lead on Otano's breakaway goal before the fans had settled into their seats.

"It took us some time to get organized," Layne said. "Once we did that, we were fine. But they caught us in the first five minutes. The last thing you want to do is get behind and get behind that early. But with this group, they’re just so experienced. They’ve played from behind before.

"We knew going into it that we were going to get many chances. It was just making sure we put one away. We went on fire there. We got it right back and kept going at them. We ended up scoring four goals in the first half and that’s all we needed."

Layne expects a struggle against Ladue, a quick, athletic team that also rallied from a 1-0 deficit to post its 2-1 win over Glendale.