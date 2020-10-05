 Skip to main content
Recap: Affton defeats Windsor (Imperial)
Recap: Affton defeats Windsor (Imperial)

  • 0
Affton trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 3-2 victory over Windsor (Imperial) Monday at Windsor (Imperial).

Contributing offensively for Affton were Edi Mahmutovic, Omar Cilic and Banks Wilson each with a goal. Affton keeper Alex Belt saved all four shots he faced to pick up the win. Contributing offensively for Windsor (Imperial) were Jayden Broderick and Max Kimbrough each with a goal.

Affton (2-0) travels to Northwest Cedar Hill on Monday, October 26 at 6 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (3-4) goes on the road to play Lutheran South on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

