Recap: Affton edges Troy Buchanan

Edi Mahmutovic had two goals to lead Affton to a 2-1 win over visiting Troy Buchanan Monday at St. Charles.

Affton keeper Drew Stephens stopped seven of eight shots he faced to pick up the win. Riley Dulaney scored the goal for Troy Buchanan.

Affton (7-1) goes on the road to play St. Charles West on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. Troy Buchanan (3-5) plays at St. Charles West on Tuesday at 5 p.m.