Recap: Althoff breezes by Freeburg

Althoff got a hat trick and four assists from Mason Wagner and two goals from Avery Irwin in a 9-0 win over visiting Freeburg Monday. The game winning goal went to Irwin.
Also adding offensive numbers for Althoff were Hank Gomric (two goals), Tyler Blair (one goal), Brody Bugger (one goal) and Jake Pollack (two assists). Tyler Teiman picked up the win in goal for Althoff.
Althoff (1-0) plays at home against Centralia, Illinois on Thursday at 5 a.m. Freeburg (0-1) hosts Waterloo on Wednesday at 6 p.m.