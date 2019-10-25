Luke Atkinson scored with an assist from Justin Atkinson in the second half to lift Alton Marquette to a 1-0 win over visiting Riverton Friday at Sacred Heart-Griffin.
Most popular
-
Cardinal Ritter suspends football program, dismisses coaching staff
-
John Burroughs completes roll to Class 1 championship in typically dominant fashion
-
Spotlight: Lafayette leans on tiny yet mighty defense
-
Westminster, Eureka use late-game heroics to score upset victories
-
St. Joseph's rolls to 16th team title in program history