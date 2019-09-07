Alton Marquette defeated Althoff 4-2 in double overtime Saturday at Althoff.
Contributing offensively for Alton Marquette were Noah McClintock (two goals), Aaron Boulch (one goal, one assist) and Dre Davis (one goal). Alton Marquette keeper Joe Guehlstorf stopped one of three shots he faced to pick up the win. Althoff got points from Ben Michael (one goal), Jake Pollock (one goal) and Mason Wagner (two assists).
Alton Marquette (5-0) plays Quincy Notre Dame at Illinois College on Monday at 5 p.m. Althoff (3-2) will host Centralia, Illinois on Monday at 5 p.m.