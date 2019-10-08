Bayless got two goals and an assist from Ahmed Hodzic and two goals from Adam Lucas in a 8-0 win over Valley Park Tuesday at Valley Park. The game winning goal went to Lucas.
Other key offensive contributors for Bayless were Belmin Pajalic (one goal, two assists), Shalaw Adel (one goal), Armin Jusufovic (one goal), Emil Omerspahic (one goal) and Loubert Ladouceur (two assists). Jasmin Smajic saved both shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Bayless.
Bayless (14-4) visits Brentwood on Friday at 4 p.m. Valley Park (6-11) will play at Maplewood-RH on Friday at 4 p.m.