Loubert Ladouceur had two goals to lead Bayless to a 5-2 victory over Whitfield Thursday at Whitfield. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Bayless also got points from Armin Jusufovic (two goals) and Adam Lucas (one goal, two assists). Jasmin Smajic saved seven of eight shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Bayless. Nolan Schulte led the way for Whitfield with two goals.
Bayless (5-1) will host Hancock on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Whitfield (3-1) visits Lutheran South on Tuesday at 6 p.m.