Recap: Belleville East downs O'Fallon

Belleville East defeated O'Fallon on penalty kicks Monday at O'Fallon. The game was tied 2-2 after three overtime periods.
Key offensive players for Belleville East were Josh Juenger and Tanner Stinnett each with a goal. Belleville East keeper Caleb Simpson earned the win. Leading the way offensively for O'Fallon were Tyler Lunning (one goal, one assist) and Toby Ybarra (one goal).
Belleville East (2-0) travels to Edwardsville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. O'Fallon (1-1) plays at Collinsville on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.