Recap: Belleville East ties Mascoutah
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
ALTON — Althoff sniper Mason Wagner wasn't sure how to react.
Mascoutah downed Civic Memorial on penalty kicks Tuesday at Bethalto Sports Complex. The game was tied 2-2 after three overtime periods.
Bayless breezed by Maplewood-RH 8-0 Tuesday at Maplewood-RH.
Eli Kraabel had two goals and an assist to lead Triad to a 4-2 victory over Jerseyville Tuesday at Jerseyville.
TROY, Ill. — Sometimes the ball would careen in random directions when it struck divots and grooves in the grass on Triad High School's soccer…
Large school schools - 4/31. De Smet (9-2) was idle.2. Francis Howell (19-6) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (23-4) was idle.4. Francis Howell …
Large school schools - 4/21. De Smet (9-2) was idle.2. Francis Howell (19-6) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (23-4) was idle.4. Francis Howell …
Large school schools - 3/301. De Smet (9-2) was idle.2. Francis Howell (19-6) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (23-4) was idle.4. Francis Howell…