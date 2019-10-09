Sean Leary had two goals and two assists to lead Belleville West to a 4-3 victory over Mater Dei Wednesday at Mater Dei. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Other players with numbers for Belleville West included Caydn Hillier (one goal), Connor Lynd (one goal) and Tyler Kinnikin (two assists). Belleville West keeper Daniel Richardson earned the win. Leading the way offensively for Mater Dei were Landon Albers (one goal), Ethan Deerhake (one goal), Joshua Schmitt (one goal) and Quin Rackers (two assists).
Belleville West (6-10) visits Belleville East on Thursday at 5 p.m. Mater Dei (14-6) hosts Olney Richland County on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.