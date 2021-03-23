 Skip to main content
Recap: Belleville West ties Belleville East
Belleville East battled visiting Belleville West to a 0-0 standoff Tuesday.

Belleville West (0-5) plays at home against Edwardsville on Thursday at 7 p.m. Belleville East (4-2) will be away at Collinsville on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

