Recap: Borgia beats Union

Jake Nowak had two goals and an assist to lead Borgia to a 6-2 victory over Union Monday at Union. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Borgia also got offensive contributions from Ethan Mort (two goals), Zach Mort (one goal, two assists) and Andrew Dyson (one goal, one assist). Justin Mort saved four of six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Borgia. Union got points from Isaiah Cojocaru and Evan Hall each with a goal.
Borgia (14-9) will play Summit at Union on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
