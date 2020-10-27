Recap: Borgia edges Northwest Cedar Hill

Jake Nowak had two goals and an assist to lead Borgia to a 4-3 victory over visiting Northwest Cedar Hill Tuesday.
Also contributing offensively for Borgia were Ethan Mort (one goal, one assist) and Brent Lemon (one goal). Justin Mort saved 10 of 13 shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Borgia. Leading the way offensively for Northwest Cedar Hill were Trey Eckols (one goal, one assist), Trevor Murphey (one goal) and Dominic Pupillo (one goal).
Borgia (12-9) will host Sullivan on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (13-10) hosts Seckman on Monday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.