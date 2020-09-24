Recap: Borgia rips St. Clair

Jake Nowak had a hat trick (including the game winner) and two assists to lead Borgia to a 8-0 victory over visiting St. Clair Thursday.
Also contributing points for Borgia were Noah Simmons (two goals), Andrew Dyson (one goal), Ethan Mort (one goal) and Anthony Strohmeyer (one goal). Ethan Etter saved the only shot he faced to earn the victory in goal for Borgia.
Borgia (5-4) will host Fort Zumwalt West on Monday at 6:30 p.m. St. Clair (1-6) goes on the road to play Union on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
