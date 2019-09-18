Jake Nowak had two goals and an assist to lead Borgia to a 8-0 win over visiting St. Clair Wednesday.
Other players with numbers for Borgia included Aidan Ottens (one goal, two assists), Andrew Dyson (one goal), Brent Lemon (one goal), Zachary Mort (one goal), Wil Schmuke (one goal), Trent Strubberg (one goal) and Noah Simmons (two assists). Borgia goalie Kurt Politte saved both shots he faced to pick up the win.
Borgia (6-3) plays at home against Pacific on Monday at 6:45 p.m. St. Clair (1-5) will host Belle on Thursday at 5 p.m.