Recap: Borgia rips St. Clair

Borgia ripped St. Clair 8-0 Thursday at St. Clair.
Key offensive players for Borgia were Peyton Grannemann (two goals), Adam Rickman (two goals), Zach Mort (one goal, two assists), Joe Adolphson (one goal), Sam Chambers (one goal) and Tyler Kromer (one goal). Borgia goalie Justin Mort stopped both shots he faced to pick up the win.
Borgia (1-9) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. St. Clair (0-9) visits Union on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.