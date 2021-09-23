 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Borgia rips St. Clair
0 comments

Recap: Borgia rips St. Clair

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Borgia ripped St. Clair 8-0 Thursday at St. Clair.

Key offensive players for Borgia were Peyton Grannemann (two goals), Adam Rickman (two goals), Zach Mort (one goal, two assists), Joe Adolphson (one goal), Sam Chambers (one goal) and Tyler Kromer (one goal). Borgia goalie Justin Mort stopped both shots he faced to pick up the win.

Borgia (1-9) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. St. Clair (0-9) visits Union on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: Dodgers, or Giants? Which match-up would you like better for the Cardinals in a wild-card game?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/201. Francis Howell (7-2) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (7-1) def. Francis Howell North (3-5), 4-1.3. CBC (6-1) was …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News