 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Borgia slips past Union
0 comments

Recap: Borgia slips past Union

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Jake Nowak had a hat trick to lead Borgia to a 4-2 win over Union Monday at Union. He was credited with the game winning goal.

Borgia also got offensive contributions from Zach Mort (one goal) and Ethan Mort (two assists). Borgia keeper Justin Mort earned the win. Key offensive contributors for Union were Eddy Luta and Jack Wagnaar each with a goal.

Borgia (3-2) will play at Tolton Catholic on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Union (3-2) travels to Sullivan on Thursday at 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports