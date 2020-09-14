Recap: Borgia slips past Union

Jake Nowak had a hat trick to lead Borgia to a 4-2 win over Union Monday at Union. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Borgia also got offensive contributions from Zach Mort (one goal) and Ethan Mort (two assists). Borgia keeper Justin Mort earned the win. Key offensive contributors for Union were Eddy Luta and Jack Wagnaar each with a goal.
Borgia (3-2) will play at Tolton Catholic on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Union (3-2) travels to Sullivan on Thursday at 5 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.