Recap: Borgia tops Pacific

Jake Nowak had a hat trick and an assist to lead Borgia to a 5-2 victory over Pacific Monday at Pacific.
Also contributing for Borgia were Andrew Dyson and Brent Lemon each with a goal. Borgia goalie Justin Mort saved two of four shots he faced to pick up the win. Pacific got points from Cade Bell (one goal, one assist) and Ayden Biedenstein (one goal).
Borgia (7-8) will play at St. Pius X on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Pacific (6-5) will host Sullivan on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
