Recap: Breese Central beats Staunton

Breese Central toppled Staunton 6-1 Saturday at Staunton.
Leading the way offensively for Breese Central were Cody Dickshot (two goals), Maxx Hoelscher (one goal), Zach Landis (one goal), Dylan Wesselmann (one goal) and Mason Shubert (one goal). Dillon Pritchett scored the goal for Staunton.
Breese Central (6-5) travels to Granite City on Thursday at 5 p.m. Staunton (2-10) visits North Mac on Monday at 5 p.m.
