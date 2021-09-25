 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Breese Central beats Staunton
0 comments

Recap: Breese Central beats Staunton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Breese Central toppled Staunton 6-1 Saturday at Staunton.

Leading the way offensively for Breese Central were Cody Dickshot (two goals), Maxx Hoelscher (one goal), Zach Landis (one goal), Dylan Wesselmann (one goal) and Mason Shubert (one goal). Dillon Pritchett scored the goal for Staunton.

Breese Central (6-5) travels to Granite City on Thursday at 5 p.m. Staunton (2-10) visits North Mac on Monday at 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: Dodgers, or Giants? Which match-up would you like better for the Cardinals in a wild-card game?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/201. Francis Howell (7-2) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (7-1) def. Francis Howell North (3-5), 4-1.3. CBC (6-1) was …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News