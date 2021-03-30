Recap: Brentwood defeats Hancock

Francisco Zuluaga had two goals to lead Brentwood to a 5-3 victory over Hancock Tuesday at Jefferson Barracks. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Also contributing for Brentwood were Carter Bowman (one goal), Joshua Kelley (one goal), Andrew Moran (one goal) and Gianni Herdlick (two assists). Brentwood keeper Luca Gould earned the win. Leading the way offensively for Hancock were Tarik Ait Haj Kaddour (two goals) and Dominik Marsala (one goal).
Brentwood (5-1) will host Bayless on Wednesday at 4 a.m. Hancock (1-5) will play Valley Park at Jefferson Barracks on Wednesday at 4 p.m.