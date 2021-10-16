 Skip to main content
Recap: Carlinville edges Raymond Lincolnwood
Recap: Carlinville edges Raymond Lincolnwood

Carlinville slipped past Raymond Lincolnwood 3-1 Saturday at Raymond Lincolnwood.

Contributing offensively for Carlinville were Trieton Park (two goals) and Levi Yudinsky (one goal). Carlinville keeper Will Meyer stopped four of five shots he faced to pick up the win. Elijah Aumann scored for Raymond Lincolnwood.

Carlinville (18-2) plays at home against Beardstown on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

