Recap: Carlinville squeaks by Jerseyville
Carlinville slipped past visiting Jerseyville 3-2 Monday.

Leading the way offensively for Carlinville were Kaelen Furness and Levi Yudinsky each with a goal. Will Meyer picked up the win in goal for Carlinville. Jerseyville got offensive contributions from Zack Wargo (one goal, one assist) and Alexander Hubbell (one goal).

Jerseyville (4-10) plays at Roxana on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

