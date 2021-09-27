Recap: Carlinville squeaks by Jerseyville

Carlinville slipped past visiting Jerseyville 3-2 Monday.
Leading the way offensively for Carlinville were Kaelen Furness and Levi Yudinsky each with a goal. Will Meyer picked up the win in goal for Carlinville. Jerseyville got offensive contributions from Zack Wargo (one goal, one assist) and Alexander Hubbell (one goal).
Jerseyville (4-10) plays at Roxana on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
