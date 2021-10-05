Recap: CBC defeats St. Dominic

CBC downed visiting St. Dominic 3-1 Tuesday.
Leading the way offensively for CBC were Kaden Smith (one goal, one assist), Dominic Bartoni (one goal) and Dillon Byrkit (one goal). Sean Stenger saved nine of 10 shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for CBC. Nate Grewe scored the goal for St. Dominic.
CBC (12-1) plays at De Smet on Wednesday at 7 p.m. St. Dominic (11-2) visits Francis Howell Central on Monday at 6 p.m.
