Riley Dubbs scored from Ethan Mayo in overtime to lift CBC to a 1-0 victory over visiting Lafayette Wednesday at Lafayette.
Riley Carron saved all three shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for CBC.
CBC (14-10) plays at Kirkwood on Tuesday.
