Recap: CBC tops Priory

CBC topped visiting Priory 3-0 Monday.
CBC got points from Dominic Bartoni, Kaden Smith and Liam Jacober each with a goal. CBC goalie Sean Stenger stopped both shots he faced to pick up the win.
CBC (17-5) plays Lafayette at Lafayette on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
