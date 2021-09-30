Recap: CBC tops Webster Groves

Dillon Byrkit had a hat trick to lead CBC to a 4-0 victory over Webster Groves Thursday at Webster Groves. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Dominic Bartoni also contributed for CBC with a goal. CBC keeper Sean Stenger earned the win.
CBC (11-1) plays at home against St. Dominic on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Webster Groves (4-5) travels to Summit on Thursday, October 7 at 4:30 p.m.
