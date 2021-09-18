Recap: Chaminade beats Ladue

Chaminade topped visiting Ladue 4-0 Saturday.
Key offensive contributors for Chaminade were Jack Winter (two goals), Giovanni Gabriele (one goal), Johnny Schlattman (one goal) and Lucas Higgins (two assists). J.P. McAlone picked up the win in goal for Chaminade.
Chaminade (3-1) will host Webster Groves on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Ladue (6-2) will play at Lafayette on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
