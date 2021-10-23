 Skip to main content
Recap: Chaminade squeaks by CBC
Jack Olwig scored with an assist from Jackson Allen in the second half to lift Chaminade to a 1-0 win over visiting CBC Saturday.

Chaminade goalie J.P. McAlone stopped all seven shots he faced to pick up the win.

Chaminade (15-4) travels to St. Dominic on Monday at 6 p.m. CBC (15-5) will host Oakville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

