Recap: Chaminade squeaks by CBC

Jack Olwig scored with an assist from Jackson Allen in the second half to lift Chaminade to a 1-0 win over visiting CBC Saturday.
Chaminade goalie J.P. McAlone stopped all seven shots he faced to pick up the win.
Chaminade (15-4) travels to St. Dominic on Monday at 6 p.m. CBC (15-5) will host Oakville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
