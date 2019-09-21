Arthur DeCampos had two goals and an assist to lead Chaminade to a 5-1 win over Fort Zumwalt West Saturday at Fort Zumwalt West. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Other key offensive contributors for Chaminade were Matt Gaffner (one goal), Cole Ross (one goal), Jack Winter (one goal) and Lucas Higgins (two assists). Alex Ganninger was credited with the victory in goal for Chaminade.
Chaminade (5-3) visits Parkway West on Monday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (5-4) hosts Francis Howell Central on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.