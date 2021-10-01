Recap: Chaminade topples Summit

Chaminade beat visiting Summit 3-0 Friday.
Leading the way offensively for Chaminade were Charlie Berry (two goals), Giovanni Gabriele (one goal) and Jack Olwig (two assists). Patrick Keusenkothen saved all four shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Chaminade.
Chaminade (7-3) plays Parkway South at SLUH on Saturday at 10 a.m. Summit (7-6) plays Ladue at Ladue West Campus on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
