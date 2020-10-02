Recap: Chaminade topples Whitfield

Chaminade beat visiting Whitfield 5-1 Friday.
Chaminade got points from Conner Fulton, Giovanni Gabriele, Joe Hipskind, Lucas Higgins and Johnny Schlattman each with a goal. Mason Beck picked up the win in goal for Chaminade. Jimmy Milgie scored for Whitfield.
Chaminade (3-1) will play at Fort Zumwalt South on Saturday at noon. Whitfield (0-2) hosts St. Pius X on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
