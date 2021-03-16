 Skip to main content
Recap: Civic Memorial rips Waterloo
Recap: Civic Memorial rips Waterloo

Bryce Davis had a hat trick to lead Civic Memorial to a 6-0 victory over visiting Waterloo Tuesday at Bethalto Sports Complex.

Also adding offensive numbers for Civic Memorial were Lucas Ambrose (one goal), Ian Heflin (one goal), Kameron Tharp (one goal), Brayden Zyung (four assists) and Joey Aiello (two assists). Civic Memorial goalie Tommy Strubhart stopped all six shots he faced to pick up the win.

Civic Memorial (4-0) will play Highland at Bethalto Sports Complex on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Waterloo (1-2) will host Mascoutah on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

