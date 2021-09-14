 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Civic Memorial tops Jerseyville
0 comments

Recap: Civic Memorial tops Jerseyville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brayden Zyung had two goals and three assists to lead Civic Memorial to a 7-2 victory over Jerseyville Tuesday at Jerseyville.

Also contributing for Civic Memorial were Bryce Davis (two goals), Parker Scottberg (one goal, one assist), Kameron Tharp (one goal, one assist) and Ben Werts (one goal, one assist). Tommy Strubhart saved all three shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Civic Memorial. Key offensive players for Jerseyville were Peyton Burch and Drake Goetten each with a goal.

Civic Memorial (9-0) will play Triad at Bethalto Sports Complex on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Jerseyville (3-5) will host Highland on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals' Yadier Molina torments Mets like it’s 2006 all over again​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/101. Francis Howell (5-1) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (3-1) was idle.3. Edwardsville (9-1) was idle.4. CBC (4-0) w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News