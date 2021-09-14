Recap: Civic Memorial tops Jerseyville

Brayden Zyung had two goals and three assists to lead Civic Memorial to a 7-2 victory over Jerseyville Tuesday at Jerseyville.

Also contributing for Civic Memorial were Bryce Davis (two goals), Parker Scottberg (one goal, one assist), Kameron Tharp (one goal, one assist) and Ben Werts (one goal, one assist). Tommy Strubhart saved all three shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Civic Memorial. Key offensive players for Jerseyville were Peyton Burch and Drake Goetten each with a goal.