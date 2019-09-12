Civic Memorial waltzed over visiting McCluer North 6-0 Thursday.
Adding offensive numbers for Civic Memorial were Parker Scottberg (one goal, one assist), Christian Cox (one goal), Bryce Davis (one goal), Zach Depping (one goal), Ian Heflin (one goal), Jordan Hendricks (one goal) and Brayden Zyung (two assists). Zach Tincher was credited with the victory in goal for Civic Memorial.
Civic Memorial (4-3) travels to Metro-East Lutheran on Saturday at 10 a.m. McCluer North (1-2) travels to Ritenour on Tuesday, September 24 at 4 p.m.