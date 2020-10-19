Recap: Clayton rips Trinity

Sam Norton had two goals and an assist to lead Clayton to a 8-0 win over visiting Trinity Monday. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Also contributing for Clayton were Pablo Kerchensteiner (two goals), Ben Brewer (one goal), Adam Gallegos (one goal), Freddy Taussig (one goal), Ned Thompson (one goal), Christian Kujawa (two assists) and John Woodworth (two assists). Stuart Whitmer was credited with the victory in goal for Clayton.
Clayton (4-6) plays at home against Pattonville on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. Trinity (1-8) plays at Lutheran North on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
