Recap: Clayton topples Parkway South

Nolan Waites had two goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Clayton to a 5-2 victory over visiting Parkway South Tuesday.
Clayton also got offensive contributions from Adam Gallegos, Charlie Hoette and Pablo Kerschensteiner each with a goal. Stuart Whitmer saved all four shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Clayton. Contributing for Parkway South were Jake Herr and Max Newman each with a goal.
Clayton (10-10) hosts Maplewood-RH on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Parkway South (8-12) will host De Smet on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.