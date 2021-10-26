Recap: Clayton topples Parkway South

Nolan Waites had two goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Clayton to a 5-2 victory over visiting Parkway South Tuesday.

Clayton also got offensive contributions from Adam Gallegos, Charlie Hoette and Pablo Kerschensteiner each with a goal. Stuart Whitmer saved all four shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Clayton. Contributing for Parkway South were Jake Herr and Max Newman each with a goal.