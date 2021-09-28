 Skip to main content
Recap: Collinsville beats Granite City
Recap: Collinsville beats Granite City

Collinsville topped Granite City 4-1 Tuesday at Granite City.

Contributing points for Collinsville were Alex Lorsbach (one goal, one assist), Jimmy Crowder (one goal), Sam Garofalo (one goal) and Trey Peterson (one goal). Collinsville goalie Jackson Parrill earned the victory. Cade Bobbitt scored for Granite City.

Collinsville (10-3) will host Waterloo on Thursday at 5 p.m. Granite City (7-7) will host Breese Central on Thursday at 5 p.m.

