Recap: Collinsville defeats Belleville East
Collinsville defeated visiting Belleville East on penalty kicks Saturday. The game was tied 3-3 after three overtime periods.

Collinsville (9-2) will host Alton on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Belleville East (5-5) travels to Mascoutah on Monday at 5:45 p.m.

