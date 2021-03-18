Recap: Columbia breezes by Wesclin

Columbia got a hat trick and an assist from Zach Anderson and two goals and an assist from Karson Bridges in a 8-1 victory over visiting Wesclin Thursday.
Other players with numbers for Columbia included Jonah James (one goal, one assist), Jack Steckler (one goal, one assist), Danny Repp (one goal) and Aaron Rahn (two assists). Columbia goalie Trey Hemminghaus earned the victory. Christian Gonzalez scored for Wesclin.
Columbia (2-1) travels to Gibault on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Wesclin (1-1) will host Lebanon, Illinois on Monday at 4:30 p.m.