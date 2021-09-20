 Skip to main content
Recap: Columbia routs Wood River
Columbia trounced Wood River 13-0 Monday at Wood River.

Key offensive players for Columbia were Jack Steckler (five goals, two assists), Danny Repp (hat trick), Owen Jackson (two goals), Rand Mathews (two goals), Kyle Rose (one goal) and Cam Ellner (six assists). Max Barthel was credited with the victory in goal for Columbia.

Columbia (6-4) hosts Salem, Illinois on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Wood River (3-5) will host Carlyle on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

