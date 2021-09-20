Recap: Columbia routs Wood River

Columbia trounced Wood River 13-0 Monday at Wood River.
Key offensive players for Columbia were Jack Steckler (five goals, two assists), Danny Repp (hat trick), Owen Jackson (two goals), Rand Mathews (two goals), Kyle Rose (one goal) and Cam Ellner (six assists). Max Barthel was credited with the victory in goal for Columbia.
Columbia (6-4) hosts Salem, Illinois on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Wood River (3-5) will host Carlyle on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.