Crossroads College Prep trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 3-2 win over visiting Valley Park Friday at Forest Park.
Contributing points for Crossroads College Prep were Spencer Dirlik (one goal, one assist), Jordan Caradine (one goal, one assist) and Gianni Panzeri (one goal). Crossroads College Prep keeper Harbor Wolff stopped seven of nine shots he faced to pick up the win. Contributing points for Valley Park were Connor Maloney and Yesid Posadas each with a goal.
Crossroads College Prep (5-7) plays Brentwood at Forest Park on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Valley Park (5-10) travels to North Tech on Monday at 3:30 p.m.