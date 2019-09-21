Subscribe for 99¢

CBC played visiting De Smet to a 1-1 standoff Saturday.

Max Mundwiller led De Smet with a goal. Luca Bartoni scored the goal for CBC.

De Smet (6-0) travels to Vianney on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CBC (3-4) will host Collinsville on Monday at 6 p.m.

