CBC played visiting De Smet to a 1-1 standoff Saturday.
Max Mundwiller led De Smet with a goal. Luca Bartoni scored the goal for CBC.
De Smet (6-0) travels to Vianney on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CBC (3-4) will host Collinsville on Monday at 6 p.m.
