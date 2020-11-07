 Skip to main content
Recap: De Smet tops Francis Howell
De Smet toppled Francis Howell 3-0 Saturday at Francis Howell.

Key offensive contributors for De Smet were Max Mundwiller (one goal), Jack Miromonti (one goal), Jack Venneman (one goal) and Brendan Schoemehl (two assists). Kyle O'Shea picked up the win in goal for De Smet.

De Smet (9-1) will be away at St. Dominic on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Francis Howell closes out the season with a record of 19-6.

