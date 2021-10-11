Recap: De Soto defeats St. Pius X

Chase Reichmuth had two goals to lead De Soto to a 2-1 win over St. Pius X Monday at St. Pius X.
Hunter Guertzen also contributed for De Soto with two assists. Hunter Guertzen was credited with the victory in goal for De Soto. Nathan Stoll scored for St. Pius X.
De Soto (8-5) plays at home against North County on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. St. Pius X (9-6) visits Borgia on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
