Recap: De Soto slips past Pacific

Chase Reichmuth had two goals and an assist to lead De Soto to a 3-2 win over visiting Pacific Monday. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Blake Christian also contributed for De Soto with a goal. De Soto keeper Hunter Guertzgen stopped 10 of 12 shots he faced to pick up the win. Key offensive contributors for Pacific were Conner Bartel and Blake Bearden each with a goal.
De Soto (5-12) will play at North County on Monday, November 2 at 4:30 p.m. Pacific (6-9) will host Sullivan on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
