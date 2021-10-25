Recap: DuBourg slips past Maplewood-RH

DuBourg defeated visiting Maplewood-RH 3-1 Monday.
DuBourg got offensive contributions from Austin Bergmann (one goal), Conner Gagen (one goal), Mateo Switzer (one goal) and Jorge Morales (two assists). DuBourg goalie Kevin Henson stopped six of seven shots he faced to pick up the win. Zach Kaufmann scored the goal for Maplewood-RH.
Maplewood-RH (10-14) goes on the road to play Hancock on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
