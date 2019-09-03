Sam Bettlach had two goals and two assists to lead DuBourg to a 5-2 victory over visiting Valley Park Tuesday. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Other key offensive contributors for DuBourg included Stevie Loretta (one goal, one assist), Michael Bridgett (one goal), Ben Stallis (one goal) and Elliot Johnson (two assists). DuBourg keeper Mason Levitt stopped four of six shots he faced to pick up the win. Key offensive contributors for Valley Park included Ali Abdalla and Micah Malec each with a goal.
DuBourg (1-0) hosts St. Pius X on Thursday at 4 p.m. Valley Park (0-1) plays at home against Maplewood-RH on Thursday at 6 p.m.