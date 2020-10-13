Recap: DuBourg waltzes over Lutheran North

DuBourg got four goals from Sam Bettlach and two goals and an assist from Blake King in a 8-2 win over visiting Lutheran North Tuesday. Bettlach was credited with the game winning goal.
Also contributing for DuBourg were Michael Bridgett (one goal, one assist), Christian Newcombe (one goal) and Austin Bergmann (two assists). Ollie Lloyd saved four of six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for DuBourg. Lutheran North got points from Caleb Fuller and Jeremy Krato each with a goal.
DuBourg (1-0) hosts Principia on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Lutheran North (2-4) plays at home against MICDS on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
